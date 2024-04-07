iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 430,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,362% from the previous session’s volume of 29,446 shares.The stock last traded at $147.97 and had previously closed at $147.20.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

