Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.04. 184,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 484,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

