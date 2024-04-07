Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.04. 184,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 484,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric
Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
