J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.