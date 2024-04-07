Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,940,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

