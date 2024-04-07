JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $24.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

JD.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in JD.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

