JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $55.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Shares of JD opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

