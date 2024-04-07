Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Cryoport Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 431.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

