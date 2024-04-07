Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

