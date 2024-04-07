Joshua L. Smiley Sells 1,988 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZLAB opened at $15.52 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

