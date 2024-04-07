JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.48). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 249,733 shares trading hands.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.50. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.
About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust
JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
