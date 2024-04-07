JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $50.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294,241 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 158,745 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

