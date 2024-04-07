Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

