Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 49,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.