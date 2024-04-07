Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $152.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.95. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.