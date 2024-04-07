Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $317,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $335,869.56.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $62.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

