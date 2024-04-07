Kevin Lee Sells 3,158 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 million. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

