KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

