Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.94. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 170 shares.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

