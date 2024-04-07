Kyle Moran Sells 15,630 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

