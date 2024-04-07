Lake Street Capital Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $93.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 6.0 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 786.07 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.