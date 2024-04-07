Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.54-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

