Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.1 %

LW stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $383,220,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.