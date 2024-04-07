Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

LW stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

