Legacy Trust Buys 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.