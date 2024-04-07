Legacy Trust Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average of $473.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

