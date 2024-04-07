Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

