Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

