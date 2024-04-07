LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

