Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,523.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,074 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

