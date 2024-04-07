Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,477,305.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,159 shares of company stock worth $2,020,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

