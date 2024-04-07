Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 1st

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.73 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 925.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

