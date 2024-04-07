Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.33.

LNN opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

