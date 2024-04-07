Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNN. TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

