MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,756 shares of company stock worth $637,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

