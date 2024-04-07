MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $74.92. Approximately 331,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 745,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

