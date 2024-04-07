Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.56. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 49,378 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
