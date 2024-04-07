Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.56. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 49,378 shares traded.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

