Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $708.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLM. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $622.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

