Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,779,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,790. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

