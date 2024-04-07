Mass General Brigham Inc Invests $5.59 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Snowflake comprises about 20.0% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $153.86 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

