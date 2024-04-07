Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Materion worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $20,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,780,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $125.71 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

