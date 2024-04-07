Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $530.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

