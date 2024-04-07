Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
