Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 22,836 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $74,902.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,291,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,876.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

