Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Compound Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.6% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $530.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.89.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

