MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

