Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

MCB opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.96 million. Analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

