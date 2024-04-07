Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,300.84 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,160.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

