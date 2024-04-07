Michael Kirban Sells 6,900 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 633,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.1 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.16. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $113,931,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,042,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 304,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

