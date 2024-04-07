Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

WOLF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

