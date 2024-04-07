Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,558 shares of company stock worth $1,563,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

